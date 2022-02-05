Association blames it on Corporation for poor upkeep in added wards

The absence of accountability and the nonchalant attitude among the civic authorities had forced many residents in the added wards in Madurai Corporation to relocate themselves as an alternative measure.

In a memorandum submitted to the Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, the members of the Kalai Nagar Extension Residents’ Welfare Association have charged that even after 18 months had gone, the officials were yet to complete the UGD (underground drainage) works. As a result, the roads in Pallavi Nagar, Balaji Nagar and among others had gone for a toss.

When the above residential colonies were under the Anaiyur Municipality’s jurisdiction, the roads were in a good shape. Things turned for the worse after the Government announced upgradation of the municipalities. Hence, the wards in Anaiyur Municipality were merged with the Corporation.

In 2020 June, the civic authorities commenced the UGD works. After digging the roads in the centre for laying pipes, they have suddenly vanished. The roads had become slushy during rainy season and rock solid during summer, which had forced many senior citizens and pregnant women to either shift their location or stay indoors.

Citing some lame reasons or the other, the civic authorities had dug up the roads and under the guise of laying UGD, left the entire stretch non-motorable. Several reminders and appeals appeared to have not fetched any tangible solution, said association general secretary SMM Kumara Kuruparan in the statement.

A resident in Balaji Nagar had locked her own house due to bad roads and moved to a rented house for ₹ 9,000 since February 1 in another location in the city as she was pregnant. “I have to go to the hospital for periodic check-up and every time, travelling in an auto or hired taxi gives me a harrowing experience. Hence, I shifted,” she claimed.

When The Hindu contacted a senior official in the Corporation, he said that road works were finalised and the contractors were laying them now. Due to covid-19 pandemic, workers were hard to be mobilised. Major works should all be over in about two months in the added wards, he was confident.