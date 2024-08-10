GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association announces indefinite strike demanding release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Published - August 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The country boat fishermen association in Pamban has announced indefinite strike from Sunday demanding that the Centre immediately secure the release of all 35 fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka on poaching charges.

Speaking to The Hindu, association president S.P. Rayappan, who is in New Delhi with a delegation to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other leaders, said that even after the Centre strongly protested with its Sri Lankan counterpart over the arrest and sought the release of the fishermen, the fresh incident had created disappointment and unrest among the fisherfolk.

At a time, when Union government supported Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and the Tamil Nadu government was providing all facilities to the people who left the country, such ill-treatment to the fishermen under ‘false’ claims was unfair and unfortunate.

The country boat fishermen from Pamban, who had ventured into Palk Bay in four boats, were arrested and taken to a court in Sri Lanka by its Navy about two days ago. “This is highly condemnable and affected the families...” Mr Rayappan said and hoped the governments would come to their rescue.

The Sri Lankan court remanded the fishermen in judicial custody and given imprisonment orders of one year and 18-months to the boat drivers. Apart from this, the Sri Lankan authorities announced the four impounded country boats as national assets. This was a rude shock and expected the Indian government to help them.

With the Rameswaram fishermen venturing into the sea after withdrawing their indefinite strike from today, the announcement of an indefinite strike by the Pamban fishers is set to hit the normal life in the coastal district as a large number of the population depended on fishing.

