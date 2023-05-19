ADVERTISEMENT

Assistive devices distributed to differently abled in Madurai

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State A. Narayanaswamy distributes assistive aids in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Thursday distributed aids and appliances worth ₹2.08 crore under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme in Madurai to 2,312 differently abled persons. They were given walking sticks, wheelchairs, spectacles and hearing aid at the Convention Hall at Tamukkam ground.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that still people did not have access to basic amenities. The government was working towards the welfare of the people. The focus was towards achieving inclusive growth, he said.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar spoke at the event. They said that steps were being taken to implement the welfare schemes for the benefit of the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, in a separate event, Minister P. Moorthy distributed government welfare assistance to the tune of ₹29.77 crore to 4,572 beneficiaries at M. Chatrapatti in Madurai district. The event was held to mark the two years of the DMK-led government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that loan assistance is being provided to women self help groups to ensure that women are economically empowered and independent. Various other schemes were also being implemented for the welfare of women and children, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US