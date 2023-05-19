Assistive devices distributed to differently abled in Madurai

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MADURAI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Thursday distributed aids and appliances worth ₹2.08 crore under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme in Madurai to 2,312 differently abled persons. They were given walking sticks, wheelchairs, spectacles and hearing aid at the Convention Hall at Tamukkam ground.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that still people did not have access to basic amenities. The government was working towards the welfare of the people. The focus was towards achieving inclusive growth, he said.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar spoke at the event. They said that steps were being taken to implement the welfare schemes for the benefit of the people.

Later, in a separate event, Minister P. Moorthy distributed government welfare assistance to the tune of ₹29.77 crore to 4,572 beneficiaries at M. Chatrapatti in Madurai district. The event was held to mark the two years of the DMK-led government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that loan assistance is being provided to women self help groups to ensure that women are economically empowered and independent. Various other schemes were also being implemented for the welfare of women and children, he said.