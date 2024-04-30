ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Inspector held on graft charge

April 30, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Engineer, Mayakrishnan, and an Irrigation Inspector, Thiyagarajan, of Water Resources Department were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe money of ₹ 1 lakh for giving an order to streamline a water channel, on Tuesday.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Madurai, Shameer Kasim submitted a petition to the Assistant Engineer seeking an order permitting him to lay pipeline to streamline flow of water in a channel that takes water to Naganakulam tank.

The channel has been running through the patta land of Shameer Kasim and when it outflanks, his entire land gets marooned. The channel also carried sewage which created health hazards.

While the petition was submitted in February, Mayakrishnan reportedly demanded ₹ 5 lakh for giving the order.

Based on the complaint of Shameer Kasim, DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police, Satyaseelan, and Inspector of Police, Bharathi Priya, laid a trap and arrested them when they received ₹1 lakh as advance at the guest house on PWD office premises in Tallakulam.

Both would be produced before court for remand.

