Assistant District Officer (Fire and Rescue) in Sivaganga arrested on graft charge

Published - August 21, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

 An Assistant District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services), A.K. Nagarajan, was arrested after he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹5,000 bribe from a man who had applied for a no-objection certificate to set up a poultry farm, here on Wednesday. 

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Karpagamoorthi of Soorakulam had applied for NOC with the Fire and Rescue Department. 

After having taken ₹1,000 bribe during the inspection of the site, Nagarajan had demanded another ₹5,000 for processing the NOC application. 

After Karpagamoorthi lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Sivaganga unit, its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, along with Inspectors, R. Jesudoss and A. Kannan, laid a trap for him and caught Nagarajaran red-handed at his office. 

He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

