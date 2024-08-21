Assistant District Officer (Fire and Rescue) in Sivaganga arrested on graft charge

An Assistant District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services), A.K. Nagarajan, was arrested after he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹5,000 bribe from a man who had applied for a no-objection certificate to set up a poultry farm, here on Wednesday.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Karpagamoorthi of Soorakulam had applied for NOC with the Fire and Rescue Department.

After having taken ₹1,000 bribe during the inspection of the site, Nagarajan had demanded another ₹5,000 for processing the NOC application.

After Karpagamoorthi lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Sivaganga unit, its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, along with Inspectors, R. Jesudoss and A. Kannan, laid a trap for him and caught Nagarajaran red-handed at his office.

He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.