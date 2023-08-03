Assistant Commissioner, driver booked for traffic rule violation

August 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

When the driver of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, entered the one-way stretch in the official vehicle with the Assistant Commissioner, he would not have dreamt that both would be booked for traffic rule violation.

After S. Rajendran assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, he is taking every step possible to book traffic rule violators as he is keen on scrupulous enforcement of road safety rules. The Commissioner’s voice can be heard in the walkie-talkie of the traffic officials, directing them to stringently enforce the rules.

When Mr. Rajendran was moving around the city a couple of days ago, he spotted Assistant Commissioner Subbiah’s vehicle coming on the ‘one-way stretch’ between Swami Nellaiyappar Temple and Tirunelveli Town Arch. Besides censuring the officer and his driver for violating the traffic rule, he instructed Traffic Inspector Chelladurai to slap the fine of ₹500 on the Assistant Commissioner, who immediately paid the fine.

“A memo has been issued to the Assistant Commissioner and his driver for violating the traffic rule and the Sub-Inspector of Police (Traffic) and the Inspector of Police (Traffic) for failing to check the violation,” said sources.

PAJS