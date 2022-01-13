Marriage assistance given to women

TIRUNELVELI

13 January 2022 19:44 IST

Freebie distributed in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts

Speaker M. Appavu gave away free gold and marriage assistance, worth ₹ 16.56 crore to 2,203 beneficiaries here on Thursday

While 1,174 graduate women received ₹ 50,000 and 8 grams of gold, 1,029 beneficiaries, who have passed SSLC, were given ₹ 25,000 and 8 grams of gold. In other words, 17.62 kg of gold worth ₹ 8.12 crore and ₹ 8.44 crore in cash were given to the beneficiaries from below poverty line families as marriage assistance.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Government had earmarked ₹ 762.23 crore for giving marriage assistance and free gold to 94,700 beneficiaries including 53,599 graduates and diploma-holders and 41,101 non-graduates during the current fiscal.

“Since the assistance given under this scheme for graduates and diploma-holders is ₹ 50,000 and 8 grams of gold, this welfare scheme encourages girls from poor families to enhance their educational qualification. Poor families, daughters of destitute women and widows, widows getting remarried and inter-caste couple should make use of this assistance,” he said.

He handed over wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, MSIED kit designed for children with cerebral palsy, autism, Down’s Syndrome and other mental disabilities, rollators and Daisy players for the visually challenged children, all worth ₹ 13.74 lakh.

Collector V. Vishnu and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.

In Thoothukudi district, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan gave away free gold and marriage assistance, worth ₹ 23.14 crore, to the beneficiaries. Collector K. Senthil Raj was present.

In Tenkasi, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj handed over the assistance, worth ₹ 16.58 crore, to 2,193 persons. MP Dhanush M. Kumar and MLAs S. Palani Nadar, T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar and E. Raja were present.

Assistance worth ₹ 14.33 crore was given to 3,350 persons by T. Mano Thangaraj at Nagercoil. Collector M. Aravind, MP A. Vijayakumar and MLAs J.G. Prince and M.R. Gandhi were present.