MLA distributes assistance

RAJAPALAYAM

14 December 2021 21:15 IST

Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian on Wednesday distributed assistance to 77 families who houses were damaged during the recent rain.

Accompanied by Rajapalayam Tahsildar, P. Ramachandran, and DMK town secretary Ramamoorthi, the MLA distributed ₹ 4,000 cash, mats and bedsheets, dhotis and sarees, rice bags to each of the families.

Though the district administration had transferred ₹ 4,100 and ₹ 5,000 to partially damaged and fully-damaged huts, these 77 families were not eligible for government assistance under the given conditions.

The MLA came forward to help the families within the Rajapalayam Assembly constituency with ₹ 3 lakh from his personal funds.