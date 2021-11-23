COVID-19 assistance given to four children

THOOTHUKUDI

23 November 2021 22:06 IST

Four children from the district, who were orphaned by COVID-19, have received ₹ 5 lakh each while 70 others who have lost either father or mother have been given ₹ 3 lakh each, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said.

Addressing the meeting held here on Tuesday to give new ration cards to 40 beneficiaries in the presence of K. Senthil Raj, Collector, Ms. Geetha said ₹ 5 lakh each had been deposited in the names of 4 children who had lost their parents to COVID-19. Another 70 children had been given ₹ 3 lakh each after they lost their father or mother to the viral infection.

Even though the modalities for getting this benefit under this scheme had been simplified, most of the affected families were not aware of it. Even the RT – PCR test result showing the positivity of the viral infection or the CT scan report proving the infection was enough for getting the assistance.

Advertising

Advertising

“Some of the families which have not been categorized as ‘below poverty line’ families can apply if they have lost both the parents or father or mother to COVID-19. The district-level committee led by the Collector will scrunitize those applications to give the assistance. If no one is there to take care of the children after this tragedy, they will be admitted in the government homes after the amount is deposited in their names,” Ms. Geetha said adding that 6,800 children across Tamil Nadu had benefited so far under this scheme.

She appealed to the children to speak to their parents or teachers openly about sexual harassment or sexual abuse so as to take the culprits to books. “Or they can contact 1098 to file their complaint will evoke immediate and stringent action against those criminals,” she assured.