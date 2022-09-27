Assistance to set up unit

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 17:46 IST

Applications are invited from people belonging to Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities to form groups for getting assistance for their economic development activities. In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector, Johny Tom Varghese said that a group of 10 members belonging to BC, MBC and DNC could get assistance of Rs 3 lakh to set up modern power laundry unit. The members should be minimum 20 years of age and those who have got skill training from MSME organisations would get priority in selection. The annual income of each member should not be above Rs. 1 lakh. Those interested and eligible persons from BC, MBC and DNC can get applications to form groups from the office of District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer.

