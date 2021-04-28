‘Assistance not disbursed on time’

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers seek timely disbursal of monthly assistance in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

28 April 2021 21:07 IST

Virudhunagar

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) complained about delayed in disbursal of monthly assistance in Virudhunagar district.

Its district office-bearers on Wednesday gave a petition to the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer said that the monthly assistance was disbursed only on April 23 for April.

Advertising

Advertising

“Even now, some 15% of the beneficiaries were yet to get the assistance,” said its district treasurer M. Sundarapandian.

Stating that the differently abled persons were given ₹ 1000 a month and those with 100% disability were given ₹ 1,500 a month, Mr. Sundarapandian said that ever since COVID pandemic broke out, the assistance was being disbursed once in three months.

“Many of them were crippled totally and were bed-ridden. Many of them have no other resources even for their medicines. Some of the mentally-ill patients become aggressive, if their medicines are not given regularly. And for medicines, only the monthly assistance helps them get it on time,” Mr. Sundarapandian said.

Stating that while the district had around 35,000 differently abled persons and not all of them have registered with the department, Mr. Sundarpandian said that while the need for various appliances was very high, the supply by the department was very meagre.

“While over 300 people had attended an interview meant for distribution of motorized wheel-chairs, only 40 were allotted by the Government,” he said.