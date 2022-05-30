Assistance handed over to orphans

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu on Monday handed over ₹ 10 lakh each to 13 children who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the scheme under the ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme through videoconference, he handed over the postal deposit certificate for ₹ 10 lakh, postal bank passbook and the life insurance certificate for five years to the beneficiary children.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, District Child Protection Officer Arul Selvi, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, Shanthi and Manager, National Informatics Centre Devarajan were present.

In Tenkasi, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj handed over deposit certificates of ₹ 10 lakh each to 6 affected children while Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj gave away the deposit certificates to 12 children. In Kanniyakumari district, Collector M. Aravind handed over the assistance to 5 children.

Under this scheme, interest for the loan to be availed by these children for their higher education will be borne by ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme and they will get life insurance cover up to ₹ 5 lakh till attaining the age of 23.