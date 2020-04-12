More than 10,000 get assistance

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao has on Saturday said essential commodities were given to 10,056 unorganised workers, including 316 persons from other States.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Revenue Department conducted a survey and identified the beneficiaries. They were given ₹1,000 each, 15 kg of rice and other essential commodities.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Rao said 45 samples were sent to the lab and 43 had tested negative.