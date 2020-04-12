Madurai

More than 10,000 get assistance

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao distributing assitance to a migrant worker in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao distributing assitance to a migrant worker in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.  

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao has on Saturday said essential commodities were given to 10,056 unorganised workers, including 316 persons from other States.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Revenue Department conducted a survey and identified the beneficiaries. They were given ₹1,000 each, 15 kg of rice and other essential commodities.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Rao said 45 samples were sent to the lab and 43 had tested negative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 8:58:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/assistance-given/article31321464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY