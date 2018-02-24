Madurai Collector distributes assistance to weavers

Weavers of the district received loans and subsidies for procurement of yarn, looms and accessories from Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao as part of Hastakala Shirvir Camp, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Textiles, here on Friday.

Loans worth Rs. 2.19 crore were disbursed to 438 weavers under the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) scheme. Weavers got looms and accessories under Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata scheme.

Mr. Veera Raghava Rao said that efforts were being made to establish an image for the handloom industry. Available marketing opportunities should be utilised and a buyer-seller zone should be prominently established to compete in an open environment.

An official of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles said that many weavers were unaware of ‘yarn passbook’ and loans at their disposal. “The Hastakala Camp is held to improve the status of weavers in society.”

There are 29 weaver cooperative societies in this district. Those with grievances regarding raw material, dyes, quality of products and marketing can contact the helpline, Bunker Mitra, at 18002089988.