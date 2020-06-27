Assistance distributed

Distribution of grocery items, worth about ₹1 lakh, marked the 123rd online wedding anniversary celebration of national poet Bharathi and Chellammal held at Chathram Bharathi Higher Secondary School in Kadayam on Saturday.
Organised by Chennai-based ‘Sevalaya’, the grocery items were distributed to the families of 16 physically challenged persons, 20 widows and 64 manual labourers, who have been hit hard by the COVID -19-induced lockdown.
Wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance were strictly followed during the event. Kabasura kudineer was distributed to all participants. Hand sanitizer was also provided to all the beneficiaries to clean their hands.
COVID–19 awareness pamphlets issued by the Tamil Nadu Government were distributed. The precautionary measures to be taken like wearing of mask, frequent washing of hands and maintaining physical distance were explained.
Participating in the function online from Chennai, Rajkumar Bharathi, great-grandson of Bharathi, spoke about the understanding between the couple.
Online State-level competitions were conducted for school and college students on the life of Bharathi and Chellamal. Prizes were also distributed on the occasion.
