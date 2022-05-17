Assembly’s Petitions Committee visits Kanniyakumari district

NAGERCOIL

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Petitions Committee led by Kovi. Chezhiyan visited Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Chezhiyan said that the officials, who had been instructed to take early and appropriate action on petitions being submitted by the public, had been told to find solutions to their long-pending grievances.

After inspecting more than 10 places to ascertain if the officials had provided the right solutions to the petitions submitted by the public, meeting would be held at the Collectorate on Wednesday to discuss about the hitherto unresolved grievances, he said.

Of the 238 petitions received earlier in the district on various occasions, 120 petitions had been given the right solutions while the rest would be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

Mr. Chezhiyan also informed that the roads damaged by rain had been re-laid.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly secretary K. Srinivasan, Collector M. Aravind, Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajit, other members of the Committee and senior officials were present.