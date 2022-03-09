Assembly’s Petitions Committee meets in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Petitions Committee met here on Wednesday and inquired the officials about the action taken on the 62 petitions received from the public.

As the committee, led by Kovi Chezhiyan, met here on Wednesday, the committee members got replies from the officials concerned about the action taken on the 62 of the 263 petitions received from the public, who had explained in detail their long-pending grievances.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, Mr. Chezhiyan said the Committee had recommended to the officials for creating community halls, sanitary complexes, development of roads etc. in Tirunelveli district by weeding out the obstacles in it.

He warned the officials who failed to attend the Committee’s review meeting. “We’ll issue notice to the officials who did not attend this meeting and take appropriate action,” Mr. Chezhiyan said.

The Committee would visit at least 2 districts a month and hence Coimbatore and The Nilgris would be covered during next month which would be followed by Karur and Erode.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary Srinivasan, Collector V. Vishnu and Committee members participated in the meeting.

The committee members inspected the Vaeinthaankulam and the micro compost centre at NGO Colony in the evening.