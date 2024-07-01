Assembly Speaker releases water from Kodimudiyar for irrigation

Water for irrigation of 2,548 acres of ayacut in Nanguneri and Radhapuram taluks was released from Kodumudiyar dam near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker R.M. Appavu formally inaugurated the water release for the Kar season.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Appavu said that with a steady inflow of water received by the dam from the southwest monsoon, the water level stood at 51 feet (full reservoir level of 52.5 feet). The dam was getting 150 cusecs of inflow on Monday. Fifty cusecs of water would be released from the dam for 120 days till October 28. The water would be released through three irrigation canals, Valliyooran channel, Padalayur channel and Attrukal channel.

With eight tanks almost on the verge of getting water to the brim, Mr. Appavu exuded hope that the remaining 36 irrigation channels would also get adequate water. It would benefit farmers of six villages in Nanguneri taluk and 10 villages in Radhapuram talluk. “If the water inflow increased due to intensified monsoon, 100 cusecs of water for irrigation would also be released through Vadamalayan channel to irrigate 3,231 acres of land,” he said.

Appealing to farmers to make judicious usage of water, he said the cooperative banks had been asked to disburse crop loans to them at the earliest.