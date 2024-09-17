Assembly Speaker inaugurates NDRF centre in Tirunelveli

State Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Government was taking all steps to locate the right place to set up the permanent base of National Disaster Response Force in Tirunelveli,

Inaugurating the NDRF’s Regional Response Centre at Radhapuram, Mr. Appavu said the first base of NDRF was set up at Arakkonam in Ranipet district. The 4th Battalion of NDRF with around 1,000 well-trained personnel was conducting rescue operations during disasters in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikkal, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakhswadeep. This battalion was setting up regional response centres in Chennai, Thrissur, and Andaman and Nicobar islands with 30 personnel.

The NDRF 4th battalion carried out rescue operations after the landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. It was equipped with modern gadgets and the second unit was coming up in flood-prone Chennai. “Even as the RRC has been set up in Radhapuram, we are into the work of finding the right location with all facilities such as transport, and communication for setting up the permanent base of NDRF in Tirunelveli district,” the Speaker said,

The regional response centre with 30 personnel had all necessary and sophisticated rescue equipment such as rubber boats, communication devices, emergency medicine kits and other life- saving equipment. “With all the essential tools and equipment, the team would be of great help during natural calamities in the southern part of the State,” Mr. Appavu said.

Districts such as Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga would be benefitted from the NDRF RRC and, above all, the travel time of the NDRF team from Arakkonam could be spared, he added.

Speaking of the efficiency of the personnel involved in the rescue operations, he noted that the team comprised scuba divers, rope-rescuers, medical first responders and radio operators.

“The team stationed in Tirunelveli will be in connect with Arakkonam NDRF control room, State Disaster Management Authority control room and Tirunelveli district disaster management control room to take emergency call and respond,” he said.

The team was equipped to rescue people during tough situations such as flooding, tsunami, train accidents, building and structural collapses and earthquakes. Since the team would be in contact with the meteorological department, the predictions from the department would be utilised by the NDRF team to rescue people from dangerous locations so as to prevent extensive life losses, Mr. Appavu added.

“They are trained to operate and rescue people from collapsed structures and they would be armed with enough equipment to identify the people struck amidst such structures,” he added.

During non-emergency periods, the NDRF team in collaboration with the district administration would conduct mock drills and emergency awareness classes in schools, colleges and for members of public and government employees on rescue operations and life-saving safety procedures.

Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce, Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and others were present during the event.