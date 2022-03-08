Assembly Speaker hands over free house sites to 41 ‘Narikorava’ families

TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over free house site pattas to 41 ‘Narikorava’ families living in various places of Radhapuram taluk on Tuesday.

Mr. Appavu said 102 ‘Narikorava’ families were living in tents in various places of Radhapuram taluk as these nomads did not have permanent houses for the past 25 years. In the first phase, 41 ‘Narikorava’ families had been given the free house site pattas as the remaining 61families would be covered in the days to come.

“Since we’ve created drinking water, road and power in the place where these free house sites are located, the beneficiaries can start straightaway constructing their houses,” Mr. Appavu said.

He also handed over free house site pattas to 60 more families, ration cards to 90 families and orders for receiving old age pension to 67 senior citizens.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi, Sindhu, was present.