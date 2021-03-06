Assembly seat-wise randomisation of EVMs, VVPATs done

Virudhunagar
With the groundwork for poll preparation under way, Virudhunagar district administration on Saturday completed Assembly constituency-wise randomisation of electronic voting machines and VVPATs.
With an Election Commission’s web-based randomization tool, the exercise was done in the presence of representatives of recognized political parties, according to Virudhunagar District Returning Officer and District Collector R. Kannan.
Each of the ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT were selected for the seven Assembly constituencies.
While 125% ballot units and control units (including reserve) were selected for each constituency, 130% VVPATs were selected as against the number of polling booths in each constituency.
Virudhunagar district has got 2,370 polling booths. A total of 2,965 ballot units and control units and 2,085 VVPATs would be used for the April 6 polling.
The number of polling booths in each constituency is Rajapalayam (340), Srivilliputtur (357), Sattur (351), Sivakasi (368), Virudhunagar (325), Aruppukottai (311) and Tiruchuli (318).
The EVMs and VVPATs selected for each constituency would be taken out from the Ramanathapuram Regulated Market godown and handed over to the Returning Officers of the respective Assembly segments on Sunday.
