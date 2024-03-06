GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly panel visits TTPS, Thoothukudi Corporation’s sewage treatment plant

March 06, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Assembly panel inspects the sewage treatment plant in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly panel inspects the sewage treatment plant in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Public Enterprises Committee on Wednesday visited the Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS), which supplies 7% of the electricity to the Tamil Nadu power pool.

 Led by A. Soundarapandian, chairman of the Committee and MLA of Lalgudi Assembly constituency, the panel also inspected the performance of various government schemes in the district.

The members commenced their visit from the windmills installed near Mela Arasadi which supply 3.30 MW green power to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). Since the Corporation has established its garbage yard and the sewage treatment plant near Ayyanarpuram, the Committee visited the facility also.

 Besides converting the degradable garbage getting generated in the areas within Thoothukudi Corporation into manure, this facility also treats the sewage of the urban civic body to be sold to the industrial units in this region for nourishing the green cover in these factories.

 In the TTPS, which generates 1,050 MW power from its 5 X 210 MW units, the Committee members were told about the functioning of the coal-based thermal power station and its efficiency. “The TTPS generates up to 25.20 million units of power a day with the coal being imported via VOC Port,” the TTPS officials said.

 “We’ve requested the Committee members to press the State Government for modernizing the TTPS units in phased manner to make it more efficient and trouble-free,” said a source in the TTPS.

 After visiting VOC Port’s information centre, the Committee visited the seaport and took a look at the solar power unit there.

 District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan accompanied the Committee.

 In the review meeting held at the Collectorate in the afternoon, the Committee disbursed ₹39.68 lakh-worth welfare measures to 22 beneficiaries.

