Assembly panel visits project sites, unhappy with guest rooms in Kanniyakumari bus stand

March 05, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Panel members interact with perssonel at the Dalmia’s Windmill at Muppandal close to Kanniyakumari-Tirunelveli border

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Public Enterprises Committee of the Tamil Nadu Assembly inspecting the  Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty at Kanniyakumari on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Public Enterprises Committee visited various projects in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday.

Led by Chairman of the Committee A. Soundarapandian, the members visited Dalmia’s Windmill at Muppandal close to Kanniyakumari–Tirunelveli border where over 3,000 windmills have been installed since this stretch experiences good wind velocity throughout the year. Power generation by the windmills installed in this region would peak between June and August as the westerly wind would lash the entire Aralvaimozhi Pass relentlessly.

Mr. Soundarapandian and the members of the Committee interacted with the personnel manning the windmills to understand the quantum of power generation during the peak season and the lean days.

At Kanniyakumari, the Committee members visited the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty and inspected the facilities there as the public sector undertaking operates ferries to take passengers to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue. They also inspected the work on the covered glass bridge being constructed to connect these two tourist sites.

At Kanniyakumari bus stand, shabby guest rooms greeted the committee members, who expressed their displeasure and instructed the officials concerned to keep the place clean and tidy.

After visiting Indian Rare Earths Ltd. at Manavaalakurichi, where beach minerals are being separated, the Committee interacted with a TAHDCO scheme beneficiary at Chettikulam.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar accompanied the Committee during the visits. A review meeting was held at the Collectorate later.

