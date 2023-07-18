Assembly panel promises to develop Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre into full-fledged modern fishing harbour

July 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s Estimates Committee that inspected on Tuesday various development projects getting implemented in the district has promised to develop Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre into a full-fledged modern fishing harbor as promised by Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan in the Assembly.

Led by K. Anbazhagan, a DMK MLA from Kumbakonam Assembly segment, the 10-member panel visited the ongoing development projects.

During their visit to the Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, the mechanised boat fishermen appealed to the house panel members to expand the fishing landing centre into a full-fledged fishing harbor as promised by Mr. Radhakrishnan in the Assembly.

“Since this fish landing centre now houses 225 mechanised boats involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing, the existing facility is not sufficient to accommodate all these boats. Hence, full-fledged fishing harbor with all modern facilities should be created here,” the fishermen representatives appealed to the members.

They also urged them to create groynes to save the fish landing centre from the sand getting accumulated that reduces drastically the depth in the jetty.

When they visited the Super Specialty Block of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which is being built on an outlay of ₹ 136.35 crore, they inquired about the facilities to be created there and the deadline for completing the work.

After visiting Adi Dravida Students’ Hostel at Chillaankulam, the panel inspected the higher secondary school there and visited a private marine products export unit on the outskirts of Thoothukudi.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar and senior officials from all government departments participated in a review meeting held in the evening.

The Panel members are expected to visit the Pudukottai Sub-Registrar’s Office, which got entangled in the controversy of registering 2,117 acres of land in three villages in favour of a private firm, Primary Health Centre at Pudukottai and the check-dam at Alantha on Wednesday.