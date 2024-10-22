Assembly panel on PSUs inspect development works in Virudhunagar district

Members of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Public Sector Undertakings, led by its Chairman, A.P. Nandakumar, on Tuesday has assured to give a proposal for constructing new hostel building for college students in Virudhunagar.

The panel members inspected the progress of various development works in Virudhunagar district.

They inspected the rooms, drinking water facility, rainwater harvesting facility and toilets at the government boys hostal run by Department of Backward Claases. The members also checked the quality of food served to the students. Since the hostel building was constructed about 50 years ago, the building did not have adequate facilities for the students. The members assured that they would give a proposal to the State government for constructing a new hostel building at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

The members later visited the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown at Aruppukottai and enquired about the distribution of essential commodities through cooperative societies and public distribution system.

At Appaiyanaickenpatti near Sattur, the teams visited a private solar power plant and learnt about its operation, power productivity and the quantum of power supplied to the government and its tariff. The team also inspected the Amutham ration shop run by TNCSC at Sattur and verified the stock and number of beneficiaries of the shop.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly Thenmozhi were among those who were present.