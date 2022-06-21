Assembly panel inspects various facilities in Kodaikanal

Members of Public Undertaking Committee of the State Assembly inspect the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Members of Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) of Tamil Nadu Assembly inspected various facilities in Kodaikanal on Tuesday.

Led by Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja, the team members - Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Ramanathapuram MLA Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam, Poonamalee MLA Krishnasamy, Manamadurai MLA A. Tamilarasi, Madurai North MLA K. Thalapathy, Keezh Velur MLA V.P. Nagai Mali, Tiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan - inspected the pharmacy and maternity ward at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal.

They took stock of the number of patients receiving medicines monthly, the number of people seeking medical asssitance, and asked whether the medicine supply was adequate, and checked whether the medicines were given to the patients promprly, etc., according to an official release from the district administration.

Mr. Raja said that Kodaikanal GH treated 350 outpatients every day. Measures would be taken to install advanced equipment in various departments soon.

Further, after inspecting the Kodaikanal Lake, also known as ‘Star lake,’ he said the officials of Municipality and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had been instructed to remove the wild growth of weeds at the point where water flows downhill near the bridge.

The team also reviewed work undertaken to remove mercury contamination on the hill as per court orders.

To compensate felling of 415 trees, the officials concerned were instructed to plant 10 saplings every month, he said. Currently, 715 saplings had been planted and were being maintained by the civic body.

Later, the team inspected a women’s hostel run by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare. The hostel, which was built in 1996, is in a dilapidated condition. Renovation work will be taken up soon at a cost of ₹40 lakh, said Mr Raja.

The team also took stock of how the beneficiaries were using loans received through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TADHCO).

To seek details on loans or financial assistance available under the scheme, interested people can get details from toll-free helpline number 84284 20666.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others accompanied the team.