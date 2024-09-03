Assembly panel inspects development works in Tenkasi district

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Estimates Committee inspected the development works in the district on Tuesday.

Led by Vedasandhur MLA S. Gandhirajan, the Committee members reviewed the ongoing development works and inspected the completed projects in the presence of Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore. They also interacted with the public to understand their opinion on the ongoing construction of projects.

Starting their inspection from Kasi Viswanathar Temple here, the members inspected the Sankarankovil – Paattaakulam bypass road and Sankarankovil Regulatory Market where agro products were being stored and sold. During the interaction with farmers at the regulatory market, the Committee members handed over agro inputs, including traditional paddy seeds, vermicompost inputs, onion seeds and bio fertilizers, to the farmers

At Vaadikottai near Sankarankovil, the members visited the solar power plant site and inspected the ongoing veterinary clinic work at Vasudevanallur. The Puliyangudi market construction with 74 shops, Ilanji rail over-bridge and the upcoming market at Tenkasi were also visited.

In the review meeting held at the Collectorate in the evening, Mr. Gandhirajan urged the officials to complete the ongoing development works within the stipulated deadline without compromising the quality.

District Revenue Officer S. Jayachandran, Revenue Divisional Officer Tenkasi Lavanya, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sankarankovil, Kavitha and others were present.