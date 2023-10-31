Assembly Estimates panel wants priority given in supply of water to Virudhunagar Govt. Medical College hospital

October 31, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital should get priority in getting Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme, said Chairman of Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly, G. Anbazhagan.

Talking to reporters here after the inspection of various developmental works by the Estimate Committee in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Anbazhagan said that new ater scheme should be formulated for Virudhunagar municipality and the medical college.

He instructed that the garbage dumped in Gowshika river should be immediately removed. Notice boards should be erected to warning people against dumping waste in the river to prevent recurrence, he added.

Additional cleanliness workers should be appointed through outsourcing and the those workers shold be provided with all required protective gears. Forty three persons from Kariyapatti who had been seeking patta for 20 years were distributed the pattas on Tuesday.

The committee which inspected the on-going construction work of new Colectorate building has also recommended for construction of a new inspection bungalow at a cost of ₹6.50 crore.

Efforts were being taken to repair the sluices of Anaikuttam dam, he said.

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, and other officials were present.

