Assembly Estimates Committee members inspect development works

August 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Estimates Committee, led by its chairman G. Anbazhagan, inspected a few ongoing development works in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

When the committee members visited the Urban Primary Health Centre at Melapalayam, they checked the medical infrastructure in the UPHC and the stocks of medicines for snakebite and anti rabies vaccine. They also interacted with the patients to ascertain the quality of treatment, besides reviewing the progress in ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam’ scheme.

Since the widening of South Bypass Road had begun, the members inspected the widening of the dangerously narrow bridge over Palayam Channel on the busy stretch and visited the Government Working Women’s Hostel, ‘Thozhi’, at Kulavanigarpuram, which underwent renovation recently. After checking the functioning of the biometric operation of the main door of the hostel, the members interacted with the inmates about the facilities.

At the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes near Armed Reserve Police camp in Palayamkottai, they were briefed about real-time monitoring of the functioning of every commercial taxes check-post in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts and checking of cargo vehicles crossing the points.

They checked the quality of food being served to the inmates of Adi Dravida Welfare Women College Students’ Hostel, cleanliness of toilets and the maintenance of rooms there.

During their brief visit to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and the Super Specialty Block, the members visited the Scheduled Caste teen from Nanguneri and his younger sister, who were undergoing treatment after being hacked by three Class 12 students belonging to intermediate caste, and enquired about their response to treatment. After visiting the cardiology and nephrology departments of TVMCH, they inspected the ongoing construction of the Intensive care block near the multispecialty block.

At the Integrated Registrar Office, the members interacted with the public waiting for registration of their documents. Some of the public complained to them about the ‘excess money’ being collected from the public through middlemen for registering documents and the ‘erratic registration’ of the documents while the registered documents were mortgaged in the banks.

“When I raised loan for the construction of my house from a nationalised bank by mortgaging the land on which I have built my house, the document was registered under a wrong clause. I realised it only when I terminated the hypothecation of the land after I repaid the loan completely. Now, for a blunder committed by the Department of Registration, I have to apply again to set things right,” said a person waiting there.

Mr. Anbazhagan said he had received petitions from the public seeking an additional road at Melapalayam manned-level crossing. “All the petitions from the public will be forwarded to the departments concerned for further action.”

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer B.M. Senthilkumar, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.