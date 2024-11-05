Assembly Estimates Committee inspects development projects in Thoothukudi

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee, headed by S. Gandhirajan, inspected various development projects in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The committee members inspected the newly constructed multispecialty hospital at Thoothukudi Medical College, funded by the State and Union governments and urged the workers to expedite the work.

Following this, they inspected the newly constructed rainwater drainage system at an estimated cost of ₹20.37 crores in V.M.S. Nagar. They checked the Athur flyover which was damaged by flooding in the Thamirabarani caused by torrential rainfall last December.

Subsequently they inspected the reconstruction of Eral river bridge which had been damaged during the floods in December last year. The reconstruction project is now being carried out by the Highways Department. They visited the new houses being built by the Rural Development Department at an estimated cost of ₹4 lakh each for the people whose houses were damaged during the floods in Srivaikuntam and Mangalakurichi panchayat unions. Additionally, they visited the Pudukottai Veterinary Dispensary to examine the quality of medicines being provided to animals.

The committee reviewed the agricultural machinery provided to farmers at subsidised rates by the Department of Agricultural Engineering and distributed them to the beneficiaries. They concluded with the exhibition organised by the Department of Horticulture and Hill Crops.

K. Elambahavath, District Collector; K. Srinivasan, Secretary of Assembly Secretariat; and Albert John, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, were present.