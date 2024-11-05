GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Estimates Committee inspects development projects in Thoothukudi

The team, headed by S. Gandhirajan, checks the Athur flyover which was damaged by flooding in the Thamirabarani and reviews the work on Eral bridge

Published - November 05, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Shankari Nivethitha B
Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimate Committee headed by S. Gandhirajan along with members inspected building work of Super Speciality block on the Thoothukudi Government Medical College campus on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimate Committee headed by S. Gandhirajan along with members inspected building work of Super Speciality block on the Thoothukudi Government Medical College campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee, headed by S. Gandhirajan, inspected various development projects in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The committee members inspected the newly constructed multispecialty hospital at Thoothukudi Medical College, funded by the State and Union governments and urged the workers to expedite the work.

Following this, they inspected the newly constructed rainwater drainage system at an estimated cost of ₹20.37 crores in V.M.S. Nagar. They checked the Athur flyover which was damaged by flooding in the Thamirabarani caused by torrential rainfall last December.

Subsequently they inspected the reconstruction of Eral river bridge which had been damaged during the floods in December last year. The reconstruction project is now being carried out by the Highways Department. They visited the new houses being built by the Rural Development Department at an estimated cost of ₹4 lakh each for the people whose houses were damaged during the floods in Srivaikuntam and Mangalakurichi panchayat unions. Additionally, they visited the Pudukottai Veterinary Dispensary to examine the quality of medicines being provided to animals.

The committee reviewed the agricultural machinery provided to farmers at subsidised rates by the Department of Agricultural Engineering and distributed them to the beneficiaries. They concluded with the exhibition organised by the Department of Horticulture and Hill Crops.

K. Elambahavath, District Collector; K. Srinivasan, Secretary of Assembly Secretariat; and Albert John, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, were present.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.