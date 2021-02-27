Assembly elections are of national significance: Karat

27 February 2021 19:54 IST

‘BJP is aiming to change the democratic and secular fabric of the nation’

Dindigul

the general elections are to be held for the Assembly in four States, including Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the polls had a national significance, said CPI (M) politburo member Prakash Karat in Dindigul on Saturday.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in which he kicked off the poll campaign, he charged that the BJP had been aiming to have ‘one party rule’ in the nation, so as to change the democratic and secular fabric into Hindutva Republic. For the last seven years, they have been working to achieve these goals.

The BJP and the RSS do not want any opposition parties. State after State, they have been trying to shun democratic values and establish the BJP-RSS establishment. The BJP, he said, had been claiming to support and protect the Hindus, but they were not.

Keeping this in mind, Mr. Karat said that the general elections to the Assembly were important. “We need a like-minded party in all the States, which will oppose tooth and nail the BJP at the Centre. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led combine should win hands down as the AIADMK government had neglected the rights of the people and its responsibilities to the BJP,” he charged.

The Communist leader said that the BJP does not want any dissent. Be it political, social or from the media. In case of any dissent, those voices would be booked under the sedition laws for expressing different views and jailed.

Attacking the BJP government and its leaders, Mr. Karat said that without any discussions, the three controversial farm laws were passed in the Parliament. Due to this autocratic and arrogant attitude, 250 farmers have so far died in the protests, which were being held for the last three months. The farmers continued to voice their anger despite braving the cold weather in Northern India.

The farm laws have only benefited corporate houses, who were friends of the BJP, which was the prime reason, the farmers were agitated, he charged and added that the Communist-led government in Kerala had boldly convened the Assembly and opposed the farm laws. Similarly, two of the MPs who had opposed it were suspended.

The BJP government was also determined to liquidate the public sector undertakings, so that private players could step into their shoes. The BSNL was a classic case of destruction and dismantling of a well functioning PSU, he alleged. Likewise, the Centre’s labour laws too were draconian. When the major parties opposed it, the AIADMK raised its hands in favour of the BJP in the Parliament, Mr Karat said.