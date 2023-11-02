Assembly committee reviews renovation works at Tiruchendur temple

November 02, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Assurances Committee on Thursday inspected the ongoing renovation works in Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur.

After offering prayers at the temple, the members led by T. Velmurugan inspected the renovation works being carried out on an outlay of ₹200 crore, sponsored by HCL, and other development works being implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department at a cost of ₹100 crore.

Mr. Velmurugan told reporters that the renovation works being carried with the sponsorship of HCL would be completed in four phases by 2025. While 90% of the construction of a lodge for devotees had been finished, 60% of other works such as construction of offices, dining halls, parking bays and queue facility had been completed. The shrine would have all facilities to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees coming from various parts of the country.

Since the East Coast Road between Nagapattinam and Kanniyakumari would be widened into a four-lane highway, it would bring in more number of devotees from other States. Hence, officials had been asked to explore the possibiliy of forming a bypass road to connect the temple on the seashore with the highway.

Also, the temple officials had been told to ensure special passage for the physically challenged to have darshan and operate buses up to the temple bus stand.

The Committee members, accompanied by Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, inspected the construction of a thermal power station at Kallamozhi near Udangudi.

During the review meeting held at the Collectorate in the evening, Mr. Velmurugan asked the officials to complete all ongoing development works within the deadline. “The officials should ensure the proper implementation of all development works promised in the Assembly,” he said.

