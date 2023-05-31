Assembly Assurance Committee takes stock of ongoing works in Theni

May 31, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THENI

Contracting firms were told to expedite development works being undertaken in Theni district and complete them on time in larger public interest.

This message was put forth by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Assurance Committee, headed by MLA T. Velmurugan, on Wednesday.

The team members were accompanied by Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana, District Revenue Officer R. Jayabharathi and Dean of Government Theni Medical College and Hospital AL. Meenakshi Sundaram. The panel comprised MLAs R. Arul, I. Karunanidhi, M. Chakrapani, Ruby R. Manoharan, M.K. Mohan, P. Ramalingam and S. Jayakumar. Two local MLAs, A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravanakumar, also participated in the inspection. Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan was present.

The MLAs visited the Integrated Banana Processing Centre coming up at Chinnamanur at a cost of ₹5.37 crore, where the officials explained to them various features of the facility. Then, the Committee members visited the police housing project under construction at Devadanapatti at a cost of ₹7.01 crore.

They also visited Vaigai dam, a tourist attraction in the district, where a number of new facilities were coming up at a total cost of ₹4.50 crore. Then, the panel members visited Kuchanoor Suyambu Saneeswara Bhagavan Temple, which is under renovation for kumbhabishekam. The Committee head directed the temple authorities to expedite the works and stick to time schedule.

The members also inspected the old building on the District Court premises, where the District Munsif Court functioned.

Finally, they visited the Government Theni Medical College and Hospital, where a new Homeopathy Block is coming up with 50 beds at a cost of ₹6.70 crore, a press release said.