Assembly assurance committee inspects upcoming projects

May 30, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Assurance Committee of the State Assembly on Tuesday inspected various places in Madurai in order to ascertain the progress of development projects. The inspection was followed by a review meeting held at the Collectorate.

The committee headed by MLA T. Velmurugan (Panruti) inspected the development projects in the presence of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Collector M.S. Sangeetha. The team inspected ‘annadhanam’ at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple to check the quality of the food being served to the devotees.

The team also inspected restoration work underway at Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of Meenakshi temple and a Fire and Rescue Services station near the temple. The team inspected the upcoming commercial complex and parking facilities at Periyar bus stand and a drinking water project being implemented under AMRUT scheme.

Later, the team inspected construction works at Government Rajaji Hospital tower block, burns Unit, Aavin ice cream unit in Sathamangalam, CB-CID office building and the Adi Dravidar girls hostel.

Mr. Velmurugan urged the authorities to expedite the projects and complete them on schedule. Any delay would lead to cost escalation, he said.

Members of the committee - I. Karunanithi (Pallavaram); M. Chakrapani (Vanur); Ruby R. Manoharan (Nanguneri); M. K. Mohan (Anna Nagar); P. Ramalingam (Namakkal); and S. Jayakumar (Perundurai) were present at the inspection and the meeting. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly secretary K. Srinivasan, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahloon, Additional Collector S. Saravanan, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan and other officials were present.