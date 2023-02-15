Assembling of vertical lift for new Pamban bridge to start soon

February 15, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Assembling of a vertical lift of new Pamban Sea Bridge under construction will start shortly.

“Fabrication of the members for the 72.5-metre-long navigational span has already started and they are being moved to the construction site,” a senior railway official told The Hindu.

The work for the two-km-long sea bridge to replace the century-old Pamban rail bridge for connecting Rameswaram island with the mainland is expected to be commissioned by July.

The work of erecting all the 100 piers between Mandapam and Rameswaram has been completed. Similarly, the work of launching 76 girders between Mandapam and the vertical lift has also been completed. “We have not taken up the superstructure work on the other side of the lift to facilitate movement of members of the vertical lift to the site. Once the members, being fabricated at nearby Sathirakudi, reach the site, the superstructure work on the other side will start so that all the works are completed by June,” he added.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which is executing the ₹535-crore work, has planned to go for the vertical lift, which would provide full vertical clearance for the entire 72.5-metres which will allow free movement of boats from one side to the other.

The old Pamban bridge had rolling lift or Scherzer’s span which would open up horizontally. But the new lift will move up vertically on two parallel towers measuring 30 metres over the bridge. “This lift would have electromechanical operation,” the official said. The 520 tonnes of lift would have a similar counter weight.

Even as the new bridge would have single line operation, the vertical lift would have provisions for double line. “As of now, the foundation is designed for track doubling. But the superstructure will be only for single line and the same foundation can be used for another line in future,” he added.

Rail movement on the existing Pamban bridge was recently stopped permanently after the old bridge was found to have lost its stability. Trains that are being terminated at Mandapam railway station would hereafter run only on the new sea bridge after its commissioning in July.