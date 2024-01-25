Assault on scribe in Palladam: Journalists demand action against culprits

January 25, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A large number of journalists from the print and television media staged a demonstration in Ramanathapuram demanding action against anti-social elements, who had assaulted a private TV channel reporter Nesa Prabhu in Palladam, Tirupur district.

The agitation, which was held in front of the Ramanathapuram district headquarters on Thursday, urged the Tamil Nadu government and the Director General of Police to take stern action against the attackers.

The journalist, it is said, had telecast a news in the channel on the functioning of TASMAC outlets in Palladam and which had lead to various heinous crimes.

The injured journalist has been admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore and the government should bear the medical expenses and also compensate the scribe adequately, they said.

The agitators demanded the government to book the attackers under the Goondas Act and give protection to the journalists.