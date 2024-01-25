GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assault on scribe in Palladam: Journalists demand action against culprits

January 25, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of journalists from the print and television media staged a demonstration in Ramanathapuram demanding action against anti-social elements, who had assaulted a private TV channel reporter Nesa Prabhu in Palladam, Tirupur district.

The agitation, which was held in front of the Ramanathapuram district headquarters on Thursday, urged the Tamil Nadu government and the Director General of Police to take stern action against the attackers.

The journalist, it is said, had telecast a news in the channel on the functioning of TASMAC outlets in Palladam and which had lead to various heinous crimes.

The injured journalist has been admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore and the government should bear the medical expenses and also compensate the scribe adequately, they said.

The agitators demanded the government to book the attackers under the Goondas Act and give protection to the journalists.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.