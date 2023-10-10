Assault at gram sabha meeting: panchayat secretary charged with attempt to murder

October 10, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Virudhunagar police, on Monday, altered the case of assault against an elderly farmer, perpetrated by the now-suspended secretary of Pillaiyarkulam panchayat, to attempt to murder. The development a few days after the prime accused, J. Thangapandian, obtained advance bail from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

According to the police, Thangapandian kicked Ammaiyappan in full public view when the latter raised some questions at the gram sabha meeting held at the panchayat on October 2. Thangapandian’s friend, Rasu, then slapped the farmer twice on his face

Vanniyampatti police booked the duo for using abusive words, for assault and for criminal intimidation; however, both the panchayat secretary and his accomplice absconded

The victim, who was initially treated as an outpatient, was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Friday. In his statement to the police, he said that he had undergone a surgery for heart ailment, and Thangapandian, despite being aware of his health condition, had wantonly kicked him on his chest. Based on his statement, the charge was altered to attempt to murder.

As the news about the incident was widely reported in the media, the Block Development Officer of Srivilliputtur placed Thangapandian under suspension.

Subsequently, Rasu was arrested and sent to judicial custody, while Thangapandian obtained advance bail.

Meanwhile, Srivilliputtur Town Inspector of Police Shankar Kannan and Vanniyampatti police Sub-Inspector Chellapandi were transferred to Armed Reserve for failing to arrest the prime accused. A police team, led by the SI, was present at the gram sabha meeting but failed to secure Thangapandian.

