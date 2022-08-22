Assamese youth held for murdering co-worker 

Special Correspondent
August 22, 2022 19:49 IST

NAGERCOIL

The Thiruvattar police have arrested an Assamese youth working with a hollow blocks manufacturing unit for allegedly murdering his co-worker on Sunday night.

The police said Anil Burman, 21 and Zombo, 30, of Hojai district in Assam were working in the hollow block and interlock brick manufacturing unit at Chiththirancode under Thiruvattar police station limits. When Anil and Zombo were consuming liquor on Sunday night in the room at the brick manufacturing unit, where they were staying, the latter told the former that he wanted to marry Anil’s niece.

Agitated over this, Anil allegedly attacked Zombo with a knife. As Zombo, with multiple cut injuries, ran out of the room in a bid to save himself, he fell down after hitting the interlock bricks lot kept there. Even before he could recover from the shock, Anil allegedly attacked Zombo’s face with a steel rod in which he died on the spot.

After other workers alerted the hollow block manufacturing unit owner Sobitharaj, he informed Thiruvattar police, who arrested Anil.

 Further investigations are on.

