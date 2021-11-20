‘Aspiring entrepreneurs should have clarity of domain’

20 November 2021 20:32 IST

Madurai

Aspiring entrepreneurs should have clarity of the domain in which they want to focus. It should be clearly defined to be successful, said co-founder of IT firm Mindtree Subroto Bagchi at Shri Manikam Ramaswami Memorial Lecture on Saturday.

He was delivering a special lecture virtually at Thiagarajar School of Management. He said aspirants should also focus on innovation, methodology and use of tools and ensure quality in their venture.

Advertising

Advertising

Branding was another important aspect. The purpose was to present the internal value to the external world. Entrepreneurs should love to sell their ideas and focus on the fulfilment of the idea. He said the aspirants never to underestimate anyone.

He said the aspiring entrepreneurs should be open to working in other organisations before starting their own ventures. It would help them in understanding the important aspects and learning from mistakes.

Industrialist Ravi Sam recollected his experiences with Manikam Ramaswami, a renowned Industrialist. He said Ramaswami worked for the uplift of the people and rural development. His development models were used by many, he said.

B.T. Bangera, Chairman, Board of Governors, Thiagarajar School of Management, welcomed the gathering and Principal of Thiagarajar School of Management M. Selvalakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.