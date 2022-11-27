Aspirants for police post write exam; tight security in place

November 27, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates writing exam in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Amidst tight security and strict supervision by senior officers, the written examination for the post of grade II police constables was conducted in eight centres on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board conducted the exam for aspirants in the police, prisons and fire & rescue service departments respectively.

A total of 9,624 persons appeared and 2,017 candidates were absent for various reasons. After a thorough frisking, the candidates were let in to the exam halls which included Grace Engineering College, Kamaraj College, Subbiah Vidyalaya among others.

The exam started at 10 a.m. and ended at 12.40 p.m.

In Tirunelveli district, a total of 14,442 candidates, including a transperson, were issued hall tickets and 2,515 among them did not appear for the exam, officials said. Senior officers led by DIG of Police Pravesh Kumar, SP Saravanan and their teams supervised 16 centres. The TNUSRB also deployed officers to supervise the arrangements made at the centres, police added.

In Tenkasi district, 11,818 persons had received the hall tickets and 1,986 were absent. Police officers led by SP Krishnaraj and others supervised the examination held in 10 centres. In Kanniyakumari district also, the exams were held.

