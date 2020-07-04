Asphyxiation deaths: compensation handed over to kin

Compensation to the families of four youths, who were asphyxiated to death when they were cleaning a septic tank recently in Thoothukudi district, was handed over on Saturday.

As Pandi, Esakkiraj, Balakrishnan, all from Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district and Dinesh of Parambu near Kuththapaanjaan in Alangulam were asphyxiated to death when they cleaned a septic tank of a house on Thursday, the State had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families.

Subsequently, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju and Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi handed over the compensation to the families here on Saturday in the presence of District Collectors Shilpa Prabhakar Satish of Tirunelveli and Sandeep Nanduri of Thoothukudi.

“We’ve instructed the officials to tell the public that they should go only for mechanical cleaning of septic tanks,” Mr. Raju said.