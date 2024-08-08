GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asphyxiation: death toll rises to three

Published - August 08, 2024 08:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Death toll in the asphyxiation incident at Thaalamuthu Nagar has risen to three as one Jesurajan died in the hospital on Thursday.

 After sewage from the septic tank flowed into the well of his house, Ganesan, 60, of Anantha Nagar in Thaalamuthu Nagar decided to clean the unused well. When Ganesan and labourer Marimuthu, 36, of Arumuganeri were pumping out water from the well on August 4, a bucket accidentally fell into the well.

 As Ganesan got down into the well to retrieve the bucket, he swooned as he suffered asphyxiation. Without knowing, Marimuthu also got into the well and swooned.

 When Ganesan’s relative Pavithran and Jesurajan, both hailing from the same area, tried to rescue Ganean and Marimuthu, they also fainted.

 After Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the spot, the victims were rescued from the well and rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. While Ganesan and Marimuthu were declared brought dead, Pavithran and Jesurajan were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

 As Jesurajan did not respond to the treatment, he breathed his last on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.