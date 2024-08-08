Asphyxiation: death toll rises to three

Death toll in the asphyxiation incident at Thaalamuthu Nagar has risen to three as one Jesurajan died in the hospital on Thursday.

After sewage from the septic tank flowed into the well of his house, Ganesan, 60, of Anantha Nagar in Thaalamuthu Nagar decided to clean the unused well. When Ganesan and labourer Marimuthu, 36, of Arumuganeri were pumping out water from the well on August 4, a bucket accidentally fell into the well.

As Ganesan got down into the well to retrieve the bucket, he swooned as he suffered asphyxiation. Without knowing, Marimuthu also got into the well and swooned.

When Ganesan’s relative Pavithran and Jesurajan, both hailing from the same area, tried to rescue Ganean and Marimuthu, they also fainted.

After Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the spot, the victims were rescued from the well and rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. While Ganesan and Marimuthu were declared brought dead, Pavithran and Jesurajan were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

As Jesurajan did not respond to the treatment, he breathed his last on Thursday.