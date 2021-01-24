‘Ask officials about cancellation of DISHA meeting’

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju on Sunday expressed ignorance over the reasons that led to cancellation of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting scheduled for Saturday.
On Saturday, MPs Su. Venkatesan (Madurai) and B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) had charged that Madurai Collector T. Anbalagan could not have taken a unilateral decision to cancel the meeting. They had alleged that since he was under pressure from the State Ministers, the Collector cancelled the meeting.
“How could we be reasons (for the cancellation)”, Mr. Raju told The Hindu. Stating that the Ministers were only members of the committee and it was only the MP who was the chairman, he said he had nothing to do with it. He suggested that workload could have been the reason. “Please ask the officials,” he said.
When asked about the charge that 90% of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds had gone to Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, the Minister said he was unaware of it. “I need to check with the officials,” he said. On poor allocation of funds to his (Mr. Raju’s) constituency, the Minister said whatever was allocated was being put to use.
Mr. Venkatesan had said since the MPs were co-chairpersons of the panel, the Collector, who was the member-secretary, had no powers to cancel the meeting. The Collector had cited “administrative reason” as a cause for cancellation of the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath