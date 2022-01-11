Ask for ‘manjappai parotta’

Madurai restaurant rustles up an idea to promote ‘yellow bag’

With a view to popularising the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the eve of Christmas to dissuade people from using plastic bags and to revive the use of traditional ‘yellow bag,’ a popular Madurai restaurant chain has introduced ‘veechu parotta’ in the shape of a manjappai - with handles.

The 60-year-old restaurant, K. Subbu Kadai, which has five branches across Madurai, has introduced the ‘manjappai’ parotta at its oldest eatery, ‘Alagaradi Mukku Kadai” near Madura Coats on Monday. It is run by brothers P. Navaneethan and P. Gunasekaran. According to the younger sibling, Mr. Gunasekaran, “They hit upon this idea to help in the revival of the ‘lowly’ yellow bag so that their customers will have something to think about on protecting the environment.”

Each parotta, which uses a dough of two pieces, costs ₹ 20 each. An yellow cloth bag with the message is also given with takeaway orders.

Mr. Gunasekaran says as the ‘manjappai’ parotta has been given wide publicity with banner and printed material at the restaurant, curious customers ask for it. “We placed order for all the five restaurants but the stock is adequate only for the Alagaradi shop. We expect the consignment soon for all the eateries,” he says.

They are also giving away face masks to the customers who come without wearing one. Last lockdown also they gave away masks.