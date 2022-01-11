Madurai

Ask for ‘manjappai parotta’

The master at ‘Alagaradi Mukku Kadai’ in Madurai prepares a ‘manjappai parotta.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

With a view to popularising the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the eve of Christmas to dissuade people from using plastic bags and to revive the use of traditional ‘yellow bag,’ a popular Madurai restaurant chain has introduced ‘veechu parotta’ in the shape of a manjappai - with handles.

The 60-year-old restaurant, K. Subbu Kadai, which has five branches across Madurai, has introduced the ‘manjappai’ parotta at its oldest eatery, ‘Alagaradi Mukku Kadai” near Madura Coats on Monday. It is run by brothers P. Navaneethan and P. Gunasekaran. According to the younger sibling, Mr. Gunasekaran, “They hit upon this idea to help in the revival of the ‘lowly’ yellow bag so that their customers will have something to think about on protecting the environment.”

Each parotta, which uses a dough of two pieces, costs ₹ 20 each. An yellow cloth bag with the message is also given with takeaway orders.

Mr. Gunasekaran says as the ‘manjappai’ parotta has been given wide publicity with banner and printed material at the restaurant, curious customers ask for it. “We placed order for all the five restaurants but the stock is adequate only for the Alagaradi shop. We expect the consignment soon for all the eateries,” he says.

They are also giving away face masks to the customers who come without wearing one. Last lockdown also they gave away masks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Plastic ban in Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 8:02:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ask-for-manjappai-parotta/article38230207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY