ASI team again inspects Aditchanallur

To select a place for establishing a world-class museum

Armed with a drone, the Archaeological Survey of India team surveyed the areas at Aditchanallur on Saturday to select the right place for establishing a world-class museum for displaying the artefacts retrieved from this archaeologically significant site.

After the Union Government announced that the museum for showcasing the artefacts would be created at Aditchanallur, an ASI team, led by Superintending Archaeologist Arun Raj, visited five probable sites along with Tahsildar of Srivaikundam Gopalakrishnan on December 11 last.

As the team led by Mr. Arun Raj visited the site again on Saturday, the team surveyed one of the sites with an extent of 114 acres with a drone in the presence of Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Since the Union Government has given its nod to the Department of Archaeology, Government of Tamil Nadu, for carrying out excavation at Agaram, Maaranmangalam and Arumugamangalam near Korkkai, Kaalvaai and Puliyangulam near Aditchanallur, Sivakalai Chekkadi, Srimoolakkarai, Petmanagaram, Paeroor hillock, Velli hillock, Paraakiramapandi, Pottal Kottai hillock and Aavarankaadu areas, the artefacts, which are likely to be retrieved from these areas can also be kept in the upcoming museum.

After inspecting the fencing work around the archaeologically important sites of Aditchanallur, Mr. Arun Raj said the work that started in 2018 with the objective of conserving the artefacts, would be completed at the earliest.