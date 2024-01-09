Ashwath Narayanan exhibits uninhibited style

January 09, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

R. Ashwath Narayanan presented a live concert on the sixth day of the 72nd annual music and arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, accompanied by V.S.Gokul on the violin, K.V. Prasad on the mridangam and Tiruchi Vazhapally krishnakumar on the ghatam.

Ashwath opened his concert with an energetic rendition of the popular Navaragamalikas varnam, “Valachi Vachi” by Patnam Subramania Iyer and offered the garland of ragams to Lord Venkateswara.

He then rendered Veenai Kuppaiyer’s “vinaayakaa! Ninnu” in hamsadwani, worshipping Lord Ganesha, who is the ocean of mercy and who protects the devotees.

Nagai Soundararaja Perumal was worshipped with a viruttam from “Periya Thirumozhi’ by Thirumangai Azhwar, “ponnivarmeni for Mutthuswami Dikshitar’s “Soundara Raajam Ashraye” in Brindavana Saranga. This rendition had the full raga bhava and expression by Ashwath.

Next was “samaja vara gamana” by Thyagaraja in hindolam. Ashwath’s lucid enunciation of the raga with niraval on yadavakula murali (Member of the Yadava clan) was applauded by the rasikas.

The Sarva Gamaka Maanika Rakti Ragam viz Sankarabharanam was the vocalist’s main raga of the evening for ”Saroja dala netri” by Shyamasastri on Goddess Meenakshi that witnessed broad tonal range, diverse musical expressions and the emotive qualities were brought out well by the singer.

The Niraval “Sama Gana vinodhini” was very melodic. The Tani that followed K.V. Prasad on the mridangam and Krishnakumar on the ghatam portrayed their skill and displayed different patterns of the tala. The violinist V.S. Gokul played a challenging role and shadowed the lead performer’s music without an obvious lag.

Ashwath concluded the concert with “Vadavarayai mathakki” by Ilango Adigal in Raagamalika, Chandrasekara eesha (it coincided with the star of the day “Anusham”) in sindhubhairavi and Lalgudi thillana “Unnai Saranadainden”.

The vocalist exhibited his uninhibited style and highly nuanced bhava throughout the concert.