’Ashtami Chapparam’ draws devotees from far and near in Madurai

December 16, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees drawing the car to mark the ‘Ashtami Chapparam’ event in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The “Ashtami Chapparam,” an important event in the calendar of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, drew a large number of devotees from far and near on Friday.

The presiding deities - Goddess Meenakshi Amman, Sundareswarar and Piriyavidai - were drawn in the car by thousands of devotees. Starting from the temple at around 5.30 a.m., the devotees pulled the car through the Adi, Avani, Masi and Veli Streets.

Explaining the significance of the Ashtami Chapparam, the HR&CE officials said that it was conducted for the wellness of the people and that no one should starve for food on the Mother Earth. The event marks the beginning of “Margazhi” the Tamil month as well. The police made elaborate security arrangements. Traffic was diverted till the presiding deities were brought back to the temple.

