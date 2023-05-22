HamberMenu
Asha Ajit assumes office as Sivaganaga Collector

A 2015 batch IAS officer, Ms. Ajit said she would work to ensure the government’s welfare programmes reached all those in need

May 22, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Asha Ajit assumed office as the new Sivaganga Collector on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asha Ajit, a 2015 batch IAS officer, who took charge as the new Collector of Sivaganga district on Monday, said that she would accord priority to the overall development of the district. Ms. Ajit takes over from P. Madhusudhan Reddy.

Prior to the new posting, the officer had served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Dindigul, Sub-Collector Devakottai in Sivaganga district, Deputy Secretary (Public Department) Chennai, Commissioner, Nagercoil Corporation and Executive Director - Guidance, in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, she said that she would give priority to all the departments. The government’s welfare programmes would be taken to the beneficiaries and the needy, she said. Apart from implementing development work, she said she also would focus on education, the public grievance system and nutrition.

The Collector said she would try to improve and make the SIPCOT and Spices Park in the district more vibrant. Only when more industries functioned here, could job opportunities for the unemployed local young people be provided, she said. The new Collector also said her administration would be transparent.

