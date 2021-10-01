‘Ascertain if Tasmac shop is near PHC’

01 October 2021 21:26 IST

Madurai

In order to ascertain whether a Tasmac outlet in Pudukkottai district was close to a primary health centre as alleged by a petitioner, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed him to make a representation to the Collector and also deposit ₹ 10,000 with the Collector, before an inquiry was made.

There are guidelines in place as to where a Tasmac shop could be set up and it was the Collector who ensured adherence to such guidelines. If the Collector finds out that the Tasmac outlet was not in consonance with guidelines, appropriate steps should be taken against the Tasmac shop.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy observed that on inquiry, if the Collector finds out that there was no breach in the guidelines for setting up the Tasmac shop, the deposit will be forfeited and put into government treasury.

In case the deposit is not made, the Collector would not be asked to take cognisance of the petitioner's representation, the court said and disposed of the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Pudukkottai district.