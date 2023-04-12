ADVERTISEMENT

As temperature soars, lemon prices go through the roof

April 12, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

A small batch of supply of lemons from within Madurai district has slowly dwindled and big batches of lemons are sourced from Dindigul, Vedasandur, Theni, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Varushanadu, Puliyangudi near Tenkasi and hybrid varieties from Andhra Pradesh and other States says a trader at Central Market

The Hindu Bureau

Due to high demand, a single lemon is sold for ₹10 to ₹16 by roadside vendors in Yanaikkal. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

MADURAI

With a dip in the arrival of lemons, prices have risen along with the rising temperature in markets in Madurai as lemon juice is a avourite summer drink.

President of Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaippu N. Chinna Mayan said the fruit, which used to be sold at ₹70 to ₹80 per kg a month ago, is now sold for ₹120. Best quality lemons cost ₹140.

“A small batch of supply of lemons from within Madurai district has slowly dwindled and big batches of lemons are sourced from Dindigul, Vedasandur, Theni, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Varushanadu, Puliyangudi near Tenkasi and hybrid varieties from Andhra Pradesh and other States,” said M. Krishna Pandi, a trader at the Central Market in Mattuthavani.

Ramuthai, a roadside vendor in Yanaikkal, said each lemon was sold for ₹6 to ₹10, while three lemons were sold for ₹10 two weeks ago. But the demand will go up along with the summer temparature. Another seller, S. Ajmal in Iyer Bungalow, said the demand is steady as people are holding Ramzan fast. “We used to procure three kg of lemons for ₹100, but now a kg is procured for ₹120,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, pushcarts selling lime juice for ₹15 and narrari sherbet for ₹20 have cropped up at many parts of the city as it is a pocket-friendly option for quenching thirst.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US